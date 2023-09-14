WWE star's skull fracture update after hospitalization has fans very worried; no timeline for recovery

WWE fans are worried after the company announced that a top star had suffered a fractured skull during a match last week. Many took to Twitter to express their concerns for the star after the company provided the update during the previous night's episode of NXT about Von Wagner. Some fans even demanded that Breakker be fired.

Last week, in the main event of NXT, Wagner faced Bron Breakker. The WWE stars took each other apart in what was a horrifying match. While the latter won, he was not done and took Wagner outside. He smashed his head between the steel steps in a spot where the feed was cut off.

It was then reported later that Wagner had to be taken to the hospital following what can only be called a brutal assault.

On last night's episode of NXT, WWE provided an update on the injured star. Commentator Vic Joseph told the fans about the nature of Wagner's injury, saying that he had a fractured skull and that there was no timeline for his recovery.

Fans have since taken to social media to express their concern for the star. It appears that Wagner will be out of action for a long time. Some talked about how Bron Breakker should be fired, while others wished for Wagner's swift recovery.

Fans let their feelings be known.

The storyline surrounding this injury had fans convinced that the worked spot had gone wrong last week. As of this moment, while fans are worried, it remains to be seen when Wagner returns.

The Sportskeeda community wishes Von Wagner a quick and complete recovery.

