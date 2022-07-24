WWE star Sami Zayn on WrestleMania opponent pushing through major botch

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recapped the ending to his match against Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38.

The Master Strategist took on Knoxville in one of the most entertaining matches of the year. The bout was won by the Jacka** star who used a giant mouse trap to pin Zayn for a 3 count.

Speaking about the bout on Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions, Sami Zayn explained that the mouse trap's rope broke before the spot but Knoxville kept his calm to manually use the prop.

"You gotta give Johnny Knoxville a lot of respect for this [the mouse trap spot]. I'll explain because what happened is he pulled the rope and the rope broke. I mean, if he waited even two extra seconds, the finish is dead flat. But he saw it broke and he instantly, earlier in the day I actually saw him talking to his people with the mouse trap thing. He's like, 'OK, if it doesn't go off because you just show me how to do it manually.' Full marks for not panicking, because that would have killed it right there. He actually saved the day."

Sami Zayn's match against Johnny Knoxville was praise by former WWE CEO Vince McMahon

Sami Zayn managed to steal the show on Night Two of WrestleMania 38 as he put on an incredibly entertaining match against Johnny Knoxville. The former Intercontinental champion was subjected to a ridiculous amount of punishment throughout the match.

Zayn revealed on Broken Skulls Sessions that former WWE CEO, Vince McMahon, personally praised him for his performance at the Showcase of Immortals:

"I bet Bret kinda looks down on this, you know. I'm not sure. I haven't talked to him about it. That's like the only thing in the back of my head, but Vince said it was a work of art. That was a work of art and it was."

Sami continued to showcase his entertaining side on the blue brand after the show of shows. He is currently associated with Roman Reigns and The Usos on SmackDown and is an honorary member of the latter's stable, The Bloodline.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Broken Skull Sessions and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Exclusive: Stone Cold Steve Austin named 2 stars he believes will go into the Hall of Fame here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far