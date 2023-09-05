WWE star saved from horrifying injury during Shinsuke Nakamura attack

On the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, Shinsuke Nakamura collided with Ricochet in a singles match. After the bout, he tried to injure the former Intercontinental Champion.

The King of Strong Style challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Payback last Saturday night, but he didn't walk out with the title. On the red brand this week, The Visionary came out to the ring and challenged Nakamura to another match for the title, but the latter refused.

Things then turned physical as Rollins and his rival began brawling on the stage. WWE officials and security came out to stop the fight, and so did Ricochet. As a result of his interference, a match between him and Shinsuke Nakamura was set up for the show.

The two stars put on a hard-hitting match during the show, and the fight spilled to the outside. Ricochet sent Shinsuke Nakamura over the barricade to the timekeeper's area. The latter then picked up a steel chair and hit the former with it, resulting in the match ending via disqualification.

The King of Strong Style took the chair and placed Ricochet's head inside it in the ring. He was about to hit him with the Kinshasa, but Seth Rollins came out and made the save. Security broke up the brawl once again, but Rollins managed to take out Shinsuke with a suicide dive.

