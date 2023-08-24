WWE star says Rey Mysterio suffered "mild concussion" on SmackDown

During the 28th July edition of Friday Night SmackDown, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio went into action with his ally and LWO member Santos Escobar.

The contest was the finals of the United States Championship Invitational to decide who would face Austin Theory for the title. However, the legendary luchador suffered an apparent injury during his match against Escobar, leading the latter to prevail due to referee stoppage.

Initial reports suggested whether or not the 48-year-old's injury was part of a storyline to give Santos Escobar a significant push. However, Mysterio returned on the 11th August episode of the blue brand only to replace his ally and defeat Theory to become the new United States Champion.

In a recent interview with Steve Fall on Ten Count, the LWO member was asked if WWE creatives changed plans at the eleventh hour due to injury. Escobar noted that the show went on as planned; however, Rey Mysterio suffered a "mild concussion," and his injury was legitimate and not a part of the storyline.

“That’s what happens when you go hard. I’m just glad that he had a small, mild concussion, but he came back hard, and then you know what happened a couple weeks after the fact," the star said. [H/T - WrestleZone]

The 30-year-old star opened up about joining Rey Mysterio's LWO faction

NXT star Angel Garza expressed his desire to join the WWE Hall of Famer in Latino World Order.

Under the tutelage of Rey Mysterio, the stable achieved gold from Theory and mentioned that the United States Championship is for every member of LWO.

During a Q&A session on Twitter, a wrestling fan recently asked the NXT star whether or not he will become a part of Mysterio's faction.

"That’s not on me, they have their plan," Garza replied.

It remains to be seen if the Stamford-based promotion has plans for Santos Escobar to turn heel on his idol to capture the US title.

