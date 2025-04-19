WWE star says Triple H got him suspended

Triple H is now an individual WWE Hall of Famer. He just headlined this year's ceremony, having been inducted by Shawn Michaels.
Just before that, a current star revealed how The Game indirectly caused him to get suspended before his WWE days. While introducing him, Pat McAfee spoke about how Triple H's time in D-Generation X got him in trouble at school.
The RAW commentator claimed that he got suspended in middle school and high school after saying DX's catchphrase, "S**k it." McAfee went on to praise The Game as a human being:
"He got me suspended in middle school and in high school because I was saying things that two words in them and with hand gestures, long before I got a chance to meet him and the person that he is. And the leadership, and the inspiration, and the trailblazer, and I think everybody that has got the chance to work alongside him would say the same thing. Just an absolute beauty of a human who is crushing his current role in an impossible situation," said Pat McAfee.
Sportskeeda Wrestling congratulates Triple H on his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame following a legendary career.
Edited by Divesh Merani