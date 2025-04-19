WWE star says Triple H got him suspended

By Divesh Merani
Modified Apr 19, 2025 08:27 GMT
Triple H is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer. (Image via WWE.com)
Triple H is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer (Image via: WWE.com)

Triple H is now an individual WWE Hall of Famer. He just headlined this year's ceremony, having been inducted by Shawn Michaels.

Ad

Just before that, a current star revealed how The Game indirectly caused him to get suspended before his WWE days. While introducing him, Pat McAfee spoke about how Triple H's time in D-Generation X got him in trouble at school.

The RAW commentator claimed that he got suspended in middle school and high school after saying DX's catchphrase, "S**k it." McAfee went on to praise The Game as a human being:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"He got me suspended in middle school and in high school because I was saying things that two words in them and with hand gestures, long before I got a chance to meet him and the person that he is. And the leadership, and the inspiration, and the trailblazer, and I think everybody that has got the chance to work alongside him would say the same thing. Just an absolute beauty of a human who is crushing his current role in an impossible situation," said Pat McAfee.
Ad
youtube-cover

Sportskeeda Wrestling congratulates Triple H on his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame following a legendary career.

About the author
Divesh Merani

Divesh Merani

Twitter icon

Divesh Merani is a dedicated sports writer and specialises in creating WWE content. He has been contributing on Sportskeeda since 2018, after years of developing a passion for football and pro wrestling.

Divesh has also represented Sportskeeda at multiple WWE-related events in India, including when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley visited the country. In 2022, he became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda but continues to regularly write news and listicles that cover the past, present, and future of WWE's product.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Divesh Merani
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications