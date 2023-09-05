WWE star seemingly reveals DM he received from Cathy Kelley, takes a dig at Rhea Ripley

Cathy Kelley has seemingly sent a direct message to popular WWE star, Grayson Waller.

Taking to Twitter, the Australian star tweeted a screenshot, revealing a message he received from Cathy. However, there is no concrete proof of Kelley actually DM'ing Waller.

The 33-year-old also took a dig at fellow Australian Rhea Ripley, whose relationship with Kelley has been a hot topic of discussion within the WWE Universe.

"Fav Aussie huh? Sorry Mami," wrote Waller.

Check out Waller's tweet and the screengrab he shared:

Expand Tweet

Following Waller's recent segment at WWE Payback with Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, he was interviewed by Kelley backstage.

During the conversation, Waller asked Kelley to stop DM'ing him. In response, she tweeted a screengrab of the Australian star DM'ing her instead. She also wrote:

"Like we needed proof," wrote Kelley, reacting to Waller's above mentioned allegations.

What did Grayson Waller have to say to Cathy Kelley at Payback?

At WWE Payback, Cathy Kelley caught up with Grayson Waller after he was superkicked by Jey Uso.

Despite being taken out on his own show, Waller wasn't disappointed, claiming that his segment with Jey was about to go viral. He concluded by putting Kelley on notice, as he said:

"You think you funny, huh? A lot of people are laughing right now about what happened, but I just had two of the biggest stars in the entire industry on my show, and regardless of what happened, that clip is about to go viral. This is a good day for Grayson Waller, I guess that's The Grayson Waller Effect. Stop DM'ing me too, okay? I'm over that."

Expand Tweet

In recent months, Waller has shared the screen with Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and Edge. It now remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for him next.

What do you make of the entire Cathy Kelley-Grayson Waller drama? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena