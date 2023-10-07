WWE Star sends bold message ahead of potential Bloodline issue on SmackDown 

The Bloodline has been one of the most dominant factions in WWE despite recent difficulties. But a current star performer seems unfazed by them. The WWE talent recently crossed paths with the group and shared a cryptic message ahead of SmackDown.

The Bloodline attacked AJ Styles backstage and sent him to the hospital two weeks ago. Last week, Anderson confronted The Bloodline and challenged Jimmy Uso for a match. The OC member, however, lost the fight and was later attacked by the members of The Bloodline. Mia Yim then came out to check on Anderson and slapped Jimmy Uso in the face.

She then took to her Instagram to post a picture of herself. The WWE Superstar hasn't featured a lot on TV recently. This post ahead of the show tonight might suggest another confrontation with The Bloodline.

"Progress. Not Perfection. - Robert McCall (The Equalizer) [Camera with flash emoji] @TheMattyCox #Smackdown #TheOc #TheEqualize" she wrote.

You can check the post here.

The storyline involving Mia Yim and Jimmy Uso might result in The Bloodline having a feud with The OC following their match against John Cena and LA Knight at Fastlane. And if Roman Reigns returns, The Phenomenal AJ Styles might end up challenging the Undisputed Universal Champion. It might just be the beginning of a rivalry between the two factions.

WWE Legend Dutch Mantell wants AJ Styles to ditch The O.C.

AJ Styles reformed the faction with the Good Brothers and Mia Yim in 2022. The group has been a victim of mediocre booking since then. WWE Legend Dutch Mantell isn't a huge fan of The Original Club, either.

Talking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mantell thinks that The Phenomenal One should part ways with the group. According to him, splitting the faction would be the ideal way forward.

"I'm seeing AJ with the Good Brothers and the girl, and I don't understand that. Why they are together? I know them as a group, but I don't know why AJ would; I know he's got a history with them. I would separate him from them. That's what I would do," he said.

Will The Bloodline feud with The OC after Fastlane? Sound off in the comments section below.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.