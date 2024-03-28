WWE star sends bold warning ahead of SmackDown; Grayson Waller reacts

Grayson Waller has shared a four-word reaction to a chilling warning from a WWE star ahead of this week's edition of SmackDown. The star who has sent a warning is Paul Ellering.

Karrion Kross and Bobby Lashley have been in a bitter rivalry for months. Kross is the leader of The Final Testament faction alongside his wife, Scarlett Bordeaux, Authors of Pain, and Paul Ellering. Bobby Lashley is the leader of The Pride on SmackDown. B-Fab and The Street Profits are also members of the group.

Ahead of this week's SmackDown, The Final Testament's manager, Paul Ellering, took to X social media platform to send a haunting warning to The Pride.

"Street Profits, your victory Friday night at SmackDown will cost you much more than a defeat. You see, there is one big difference between The Street Profits and The Authors of Pain, Bobby Lashley and Karrion Kross. One big difference is you care, we don't. Welcome to our dystopia," he said.

Grayson Waller took to his official X account to react to Paul Ellering's warning to The Pride. Waller seemingly agreed with Ellering.

"You tell em Paul!" wrote Waller.

Former WWE Performance Center coach praises Grayson Waller

Ace Steel previously worked as a coach at the WWE Performance Center and recently praised Grayson Waller as a performer.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam, Ace Steel praised Waller for his attitude. Steel revealed that he helped produce some of Waller's early matches with the company, and the 33-year-old listened to every piece of advice he gave him.

"He was a guy that listened to everything if I gave him something to [improve], because that's my job now, to be an armchair quarterback, Monday morning, like, 'Ah, we should have done this.' I produced him in his early days to help him craft his matches."

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson on this past Friday's edition of SmackDown. With the victory, the duo qualified for the Six-Pack challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania XL.

