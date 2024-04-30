WWE star sends heartfelt message to his wife; she reacts

A WWE star has sent a heartfelt message to his wife ahead of tonight's edition of RAW and she has reacted to it on social media. Night 2 of the WWE Draft will take place later tonight on the red brand.

Vic Joseph currently calls the action in NXT alongside Hall of Famer Booker T every Tuesday night. He is married to former WWE backstage interviewer McKenzie Mitchell, who was surprisingly released by the promotion earlier this year. Ahead of tonight's edition of RAW, Vic Joseph took to his official Instagram to send a heartfelt message about his wife:

"As soon as the spotlight hit you it brought a tear to my eye because there is nothing you can't accomplish," he wrote.

McKenzie Mitchell responded to her husband's heartwarming comment with a heart emoji as seen in the image below:

McKenzie Mitchell reacts to Vic Joseph's comment on Instagram.

WWE SmackDown commentator Corey Graves shares update on his in-ring status

Corey Graves recently shared an update on whether or not he will be returning to the squared circle. He can be heard on commentary alongside Wade Barrett every Friday night on SmackDown.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Graves was asked about who would be his dream opponent. The veteran shared that his focus has shifted now that he is the lead commentator on SmackDown and the move has provided him with a lot of motivation:

"I could give you five different answers for that, but I can honestly say my focus has really shifted. I got cleared, it was almost two years ago now, and it was in the midst of a lot of different things were happening, professionally and personally, and I was sort of looking for someone to scratch that itch. But since I've slid over into the now lead role on Friday Night SmackDown in the commentary booth, that's actually provided me with a lot more motivation and a new skill to learn and to focus on," he said. [From 07:29 - 07:56]

Vic Joseph recently disclosed that McKenzie Mitchell wants to return to WWE. Only time will tell if the media personality ever gets the opportunity to return to the company down the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback