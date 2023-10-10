WWE star sends a message about Edge after latter's AEW debut

A WWE star sent a message regarding Edge after his AEW debut.

Sami Zayn is currently one of the top guys in WWE. He rose to prominence last year after his storyline with the Bloodline. This resulted in the Canadian star having one of the biggest moments of his career at WrestleMania 39 when he captured the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship from The Usos.

While Sami Zayn is a Canadian Superstar but also of Syrian descent. Thus, he has been actively trying to help out his community. He even set up the Sami for Syria Foundation to provide medical aid to people in the country.

Recently, Zayn took to social media to announce that he is auctioning the Rated-R Superstar's WWE ring gear he wore for his final match with the company. He also asked the fans to bid generously.

"1 day left to bid on Edge (I’m still allowed to call him that) final WWE event worn ring gear & jacket! This is a once in a lifetime piece of memorabilia, @EdgeRatedR has never auctioned anything before. ALL proceeds go to http://SamiForSyria.com. Bid generously!" Zayn wrote.

Edge will make his in-ring debut on AEW Dynamite this week

Edge shocked the wrestling universe when he appeared at AEW WrestleDream and attacked Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne. Since then, he has been vocal about wanting to reunite and team up with his longtime friend Christian Cage. However, the latter doesn't seem interested in reigniting their partnership.

Last week on Collision, Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne attacked the former WWE Champion and left him in the ring. Now, this week on Dynamite, the Rated-R Superstar is set to make his in-ring debut against Luchasaurus.

It will be interesting to see where Adam Copeland's career goes from here, given that Christian Cage doesn't want to team up with him.

