WWE star sends message to Grayson Waller before their match on SmackDown

Grayson Waller has made a name for himself as part of WWE SmackDown. Since joining the main roster, he has already faced top performers like Edge. On the upcoming edition of the blue show, Waller will lock horns with one of the most promising talents in the company. The star in question is Carmelo Hayes, who sent a message to his upcoming opponent.

The former NXT Champion will make his debut on the blue brand to participate in the United States Championship tournament. Santos Escobar and Bobby Lashley have already made it to the second round of the tourney after winning their respective matches last week.

Determined to win the tournament and challenge Logan Paul for the prestigious title, Carmelo Hayes took to Twitter/X to share fighting words before his first-round bout. Melo reminded people that he beat Waller in the latter's last match on NXT and planned to do the same in their upcoming contest.

"No sleeping on GW [Waller], my boy legit. Had his last match on #WWENXT, and now my first match on #SmackDown. TAP IN!" tweeted Hayes.

Grayson Waller will look for redemption against Carmelo Hayes on WWE SmackDown

While Carmelo Hayes is understandably excited about his debut on the Friday night show, Grayson Waller has his own mission heading into their match.

Waller's last match in NXT was a loss to then-NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes. The Moment Maker came up short against Melo in a title bout. After the announcement of their upcoming match on SmackDown, Waller sent the following message on Twitter/X:

"Redemption," he tweeted.

It's clear that the high-stakes bout means a lot to both competitors. Grayson Waller and Hayes will be looking to continue their pursuit of the United States Championship after winning their first-round match on Friday. The tournament also includes top names like Kevin Owens and Austin Theory. Hence, it won't be easy for either upstart to secure a title shot against The Maverick.

