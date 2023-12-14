WWE star sends message and starts blocking fans after backlash to him wanting to challenge Roman Reigns

A WWE star wants to challenge Roman Reigns, but it appears that there are some fans not completely behind him. As a result, the star has started to block fans, saying this was the perfect opportunity for him to do so.

Baron Corbin appeared on the Notsam Wrestling podcast recently, where he spoke about wanting to face Roman Reigns with this new dynamic of fans being behind him, and stressed that it was different than the last time he was in a feud with the star.

"The last time I worked with Roman, I was pouring dog food on him. Not a fun time for him. I also almost vomited with the dog food. But it would be a flip. He’s killing it right now, but if people get behind me, it would almost feel, and here’s why I like it, it’s fresh. It feels new. When they’re behind me, it’s like, dude, it’s not the same person you saw."

However, on Twitter, there was a bit of a backlash to the WWE star wanting to face Roman Reigns, with some fans saying that they had already seen it, while others didn't support Corbin whatsoever. Corbin though, had a response ready.

He said the backlash had given him people to block as they didn't understand how he was a "career villain." He went on to add that they would not be able to jump on the bandwagon if he finally gets that push.

"Love it, this gave me so many people to block bc they don’t understand being a career villain. It has never been my intention to have them behind me. But if you want to face Roman, you would need them. At least now, they won’t be able to jump on the bandwagon."

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if that Roman Reigns feud ever happens again, but given the pedigree of both stars, it's a possibility in the future.