WWE star sends message to The Bunny following AEW release

A WWE Superstar has sent a message to The Bunny following her departure from All Elite Wrestling.

The Bunny (Allie) is a veteran of the wrestling industry and has put together an impressive career so far. After spending years on the independent scene, she joined All Elite Wrestling in 2019. Despite some impressive performances, she never captured a title in AEW and recently agreed to part ways with the promotion.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven are the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Green originally captured the titles with Sonya Deville on the July 17 episode of WWE RAW but had to find a new tag team partner after the 30-year-old went down with a torn ACL.

Green took to her Instagram story today to share highlights from a past match with The Bunny. She added that the former All Elite Wrestling star was one of her favorite people in her post on social media.

"One of my fave matches with my fave person! @alliewrestling to win the KO title off me," she posted.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell praises The Bunny

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently disclosed that he enjoyed working with The Bunny.

During an edition of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk show in 2021, WWE legend Dutch Mantell reviewed one of The Bunny's matches on AEW Rampage and praised the performer. Mantell noted that the two worked together in Impact Wrestling back in the day and he was a fan of hers.

"I was there [IMPACT] when she was there and I liked that girl. She loved wrestling and she would do anything to advance herself. She works well and I liked the babyfaces in this. The match was okay. Nothing wrong with the match. I appreciate the fact that they worked hard and being fluid in the ring, that takes a lot of work but working hard, you just gotta dig for it. I think everybody in that match, even the outside managers, they worked hard," Mantell said.

Much like former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose, Allie has launched a premium service for fans. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the 36-year-old in the world of professional wrestling.

