WWE star sends warning to Damage CTRL ahead of RAW

A WWE Superstar has sent a warning to Damage CTRL ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The Kabuki Warriors will defend their Undisputed Women's Tag Team Titles against Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler on the forthcoming episode of the flagship show.

Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler have been impressive as a duo. The tag team defeated Katana Chance and Kayden Carter last Monday night. Stark took to social media to warn the Women's Tag Team Champions ahead of the match.

"You want a fight you got it, because STARK IS WAR.. #WWE #RAW #StarkMarks #mondayvibes," she wrote.

Former WWE manager says Dakota Kai's heel turn could open a spot for someone else

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell has stated that Dakota Kai's surprising heel turn on SmackDown could open up a spot for a new babyface to align with Bayley.

The Auckland-born superstar recently backstabbed The Role Model during a tag team match against Asuka and Kairi Sane. The latter will look to seek revenge when she locks horns with Kai on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell discussed Kai's heel turn, claiming that it has opened up a spot for someone else.

"That creates another opportunity for another babyface. Wrestling fans' minds operate differently from other people's. Now everyone is thinking about who is going to fill in that spot. Who is going to do this? That's the beauty of wrestling." [From 33:30 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler have the odds stacked against them tonight if Dakota Kai and WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY are ringside for the Women's Tag Team Championship match.

It will be interesting to see if Stark and Baszler can pull off an upset tonight on RAW.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE