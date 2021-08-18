Seth Rollins offers to train rumored future WWE signing

SmackDown Superstar Seth Rollins is open to Olympian Gable Steveson joining WWE and has even offered to train the Tokyo 2020 gold medalist.

Steveson competed in his very first Olympics earlier this year in Tokyo, and won gold in the 125kg freestyle wrestling event. The 21-year-old has an incredible 67-2 record in NCAA Division I bouts.

In a recent interaction with TMZ Sports, Seth Rollins was asked about the possibility of Gable Steveson joining WWE in the near future. Rollins stated that WWE would love to have him in the company as he looks like a great athlete.

"I mean, we’d love to have him. He seems like an incredible athlete, and decent dude. And, you know, we've had some luck with Olympic gold medalists before, so why not?" said Seth Rollins, possibly referring to Olympic medalist Kurt Angle.

He then offered to train the Olympian at his Black and Brave Wrestling Academy.

"I do have a wrestling school, Black and Brave Wrestling Academy, so if he wants to move to Davenport, Iowa for three months, we'll get him ready," added Seth Rollins.

Gable Steveson on joining WWE

Gable Steveson recently sparked rumors of him potentially joining WWE after he sent a tweet to Vince McMahon and also spoke about being a "Paul Heyman Guy" in the promotion.

"If I ever go to WWE, I’d be a ‘Paul Heyman Guy.' Heyman is a legend. We’d be two people doing great things, and that would be a tough team to beat. And I’ve known Brock since I was in high school. He’s been there for me for a long time, making sure I do things the right way and put my best foot forward," said Gable Steveson.

The Olympic gold medalist also revealed that he will be at SummerSlam and will be rooting for Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Steveson also seems to be interested in competing in the UFC.

I will be at Summer Slam this week @WWE 👀 — Gable Steveson (@GableSteveson) August 17, 2021

