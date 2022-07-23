"He ain't no Bret Hart, that's me" - WWE star says he's better than Roman Reigns

Current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not the "best in the business," according to Seth Rollins.

The Tribal Chief is currently having the run of his life in WWE and has been dominant for approximately two years. Reigns has held the Universal Championship for around 700 days, while he has held the WWE Championship since WrestleMania 38 after defeating Brock Lesnar.

During a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, Rollins claimed that he's better than his former Shield brethren, not just in the ring but also on the microphone.

The Visionary compared himself to legends like Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels and Eddie Guerrero.

"The amount of WrestleMania he's [Reigns] main evented it's incredible. He is statuesque man. He has got all the tools to be a Hulk Hogan, a John Cena. But he ain't no Shawn Michaels. He ain't no Eddie Guerrero. He ain't no Bret Hart, that's me. So I'm always gonna have that chip on my shoulder. I'm always gonna think that I'm the best in the business. And if that means Roman Reigns is one behind me, then that's how it's gotta be,” Rollins said.

I shoulder the f’n load every single time. Make everyone around me better. Overdeliver on the regular. I didn’t have a last name to get my foot in the door.I don’t pack it in and go home when things get tough. I don’t take more than I give. I’m not a chosen one. I shoulder the f’n load every single time. Make everyone around me better. Overdeliver on the regular.

The Visionary also claimed that he's more versatile and can showcase different styles of wrestling compared to Roman Reigns, which puts him on a pedestal over the world champion.

Seth Rollins says The Shield won't reunite in WWE

Rollins recently revealed that The Shield consisting of himself, Reigns and Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley in AEW) won't reunite again.

The Visionary feels that all three wrestlers are too big a personality to reunite as a group. Rollins predicts that the trio will get together on only one occasion - the Hall of Fame.

With Ambrose currently in AEW and seemingly happy with the company, it's unlikely that a Shield reunion will happen anytime soon, and it could possibly be years before fans get to see the trio together.

After their initial run ended in 2014, the three men reunited on several occasions. Their last televised match as a team came in March 2019 at Fastlane.

