  • WWE star shares major update 980 days after retirement

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Aug 17, 2025 09:52 GMT
WWE is one of the biggest wrestling promotions [Image credits: star
WWE is one of the biggest wrestling promotions [Image credits: Star's Instagram]

A popular WWE star recently took to social media to share a massive update after retiring from in-ring competition in December 2022. The name in question is none other than the former Authority member Jamie Noble.

Jamie Noble's first stint with World Wrestling Entertainment lasted from 2001 to 2004, during which he won the Cruiserweight Championship, his only title in the company. Noble returned to the Stamford-based promotion in 2005. He was mostly known for his time in J&J Security and The Authority. Although Jamie last competed inside the ring on December 11, 2022, he is still a WWE star as he appears on the company's weekly television shows as a producer.

The former Authority member recently took to Instagram to share a massive personal update. Noble shared a picture of his incredible transformation, comparing his physique from 2022. He also highlighted that he was feeling better than ever.

"My last match in WWE was in 2022 vs. now 198 to 170!! I feel great!! #jamienoble #nevergiveup," he wrote.

Check out his Instagram post below:

Jamie Noble's former Authority teammate is currently at the top of the card in WWE

Although several Authority members, including Jamie Noble, Triple H, and Kane, have retired from in-ring competition, the fearsome group's Seth Rollins is still going strong in the company.

The Visionary is currently one of the biggest names on the roster. He is also the current World Heavyweight Champion and is the leader of The Vision, which includes Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman.

Rollins is all set to defend his world title in a Fatal Four-Way Match against CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight at the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. It will be interesting to see if Seth will be able to retain his gold against the three megastars.

bell-icon Manage notifications