WWE star shares three-word reaction to The Rock's message ahead of SmackDown 

A WWE star has reacted to The Rock's video on social media ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown in Glendale, Arizona. It will be the first episode of the blue brand following Elimination Chamber 2024.

The legendary superstar slapped Cody Rhodes in the face during the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference last month in Las Vegas. The American Nightmare reacted by challenging The Great One to a singles match during his appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect at Elimination Chamber. The Brahma Bull will be appearing with The Bloodline tonight on SmackDown and released a video today on social media calling out Cody Rhodes.

Samantha Irvin has taken to social media to react to the veteran's video on social media. She shared an Instagram story of The People's Champion's video with three presents edited over it. You can check out the video by clicking here.

Samantha Irvin shares an interesting post on Instagram.

Irvin also reacted to the video on her official X account and noted that it is a great time to be a wrestling fan.

"WHAT A TIME," she wrote.

The Rock sends a message to Cody Rhodes ahead of WWE SmackDown

The Rock has revealed why he has an issue with Cody Rhodes ahead of his appearance on tonight's edition of SmackDown.

The 51-year-old slapped the Men's Royal Rumble winner in the face during the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference last month. Today, The Great One said that he wasn't angry with Rhodes for changing his mind, he was upset with how the WWE RAW star went about it.

"Then sometime from that moment on until Las Vegas, you changed your mind. You know what? That's no problem. You can change your mind, you have that right, and The Rock accepts that. Everybody has a right to change their mind. The Rock accepts it, you changed your mind. But, here's what The Rock doesn't accept. It's how you did it!" he said. [10:49-11:34]

You can check out the full video below:

Cody Rhodes came up short against Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39 after Solo Sikoa interfered. Only time will tell if he can dethrone The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

