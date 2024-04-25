WWE star Sheamus sends a message related to CM Punk after his controversial actions at WrestleMania XL 

CM Punk returned to WWE last November after nearly a decade. Since then, many stars have confronted Punk and expressed their hatred towards the Chicago native. Recently, Sheamus sent a message aimed at Punk and Drew McIntyre following their confrontation at WrestleMania XL.

On Night Two of WrestleMania XL, McIntyre won the World Heavyweight Championship after dethroning Seth Rollins. Shortly afterward, he taunted CM Punk on the commentary desk, leading to a brawl between the two superstars. Punk's attack on the Scotsman allowed Damian Priest to capitalize and cash in his Money in the Bank contract to become the new champion.

Fast-forward to the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, where McIntyre was confronted by Sheamus, who recently returned to WWE programming. The now-former World Heavyweight Champion proceeded to take digs at his longtime friend by mocking his recent weight gain.

Taking to Twitter/X, Sheamus continued his beef with McIntyre by taking a dig at him for getting beaten up by Punk at WrestleMania XL.

"After you gave him a deranged lapdance at 'Mania… CM Punk Kicked Your Ar*e," wrote The Celtic Warrior.

Check out Sheamus' tweet here.

In August 2023, Sheamus lost to Edge on SmackDown in the latter's final WWE match. The Rated-R Superstar departed for AEW, and The Celtic Warrior went on hiatus to recover from an injury. Upon his return, Sheamus defeated Ivar on the red brand.

Tommy Carlucci discussed Drew McIntyre potentially leaving WWE

Former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci recently addressed the possibility of Drew McIntyre leaving the Stamford-based company.

According to reports, The Scottish Warrior's contract will expire in the coming weeks.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle, Carlucci stated that he would be shocked if the company failed to sign McIntyre to a contract extension under Triple H's regime. He said:

"Drew's been fighting to be the champion and all that. And if he left, I would be totally shocked that WWE couldn't get a deal done with Drew McIntyre because he's a top talent, Coach. He can cut a promo. He can work in the ring. He can represent the company in a big way. He can go on a talk show. He can do a spot on a TV show or anything like that. He can go on Saturday Night Live or whatever. He's very entertaining and I think I would be totally shocked if Drew McIntyre left."

After WrestleMania XL, CM Punk once again cost McIntyre the opportunity to become the #1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. Punk's actions allowed Jey Uso to win a Fatal Four-Way Match and earn a shot at Damian Priest's title at the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event in France.

With McIntyre currently out of the World Heavyweight Championship picture, he could be set for a feud with Sheamus while Punk recovers from his latest injury.