WWE Star Shinsuke Nakamura breaks his silence following shock dream match announcement 

WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura has commented on his upcoming match against The Great Muta.

Yesterday, WWE's forbidden door was surprisingly opened as it was announced that Shinsuke Nakamura will be going one-on-one with Japanese wrestling Icon, The Great Muta. The match will take place on January 1st, 2023 for Pro-Wrestling NOAH in what will be one of the many farewell matches for Muta.

During a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, the former NXT Champion spoke of how much of a miracle opportunity it is to face off against a legend like Muta.

“There were people in WWE who pushed me forward. It’s nothing short of a miracle. Of course, I wanted to do it. It was an area that no one had ever stepped into, or rather, I opened a door that no one had been able to pry open. Ha ha ha… It’s a real ‘Forbidden Door.’" [H/T Tokyo Sports]

WWE's decision to allow one of their own superstars to work with another promotion whilst still under contract with them signifies a major turning point for the company going forward.

Former WWE Universal Champion reacts to Shinsuke Nakamura vs The Great Muta

Like the wrestling fanbase, many top rated pro wrestlers were very excited after it was announced The King of Strong Style would be going through wrestling's forbidden door on January 1st.

One person who is ready for the huge match is WWE Superstar Kevin Owens, who took to social media to react to the game-changing news.

"Goosebumps at 0:37.This is going to rule." Tweeted the former Universal Champion.

You can check out his tweet below:

Following on from AEW's Forbidden Door show with New Japan Pro Wrestling earlier this year, this move hints at WWE's possible international plans for 2023.

The Great Muta will also face one of his biggest rivals, Sting. He is set to retire on the 22nd of January next year. The former WCW World Champion is set to be part of the retirement tour as well. The Icon wants his friend and tag team partner Darby Allin to be by his side for the Japanese legend's retirement match.

