WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura reacts to Japan's dramatic exit from the FIFA World Cup

Shinsuke Nakamura has reacted to Japan's exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Samurai Blue were eliminated in the Round of 16 after losing to Croatia.

Heading into the match, Japan secured a huge 2-1 victory over Spain in their final group game. The win also confirmed Germany's exit from this year's tournament, and they had defeated Germany too. However, Japan's dream run came to an end at the hands of the defending World Cup Runner Ups after a 3-1 penalty shootout loss.

Taking to Twitter, Nakamura tweeted a Folded Hands emoji, seemingly expressing his gratitude following another incredible World Cup run by Japan.

Check out Shinsuke Nakamura's tweet below:

Japan's 2022 World Cup campaign began with them beating 2014 World Cup champions Germany, whom they beat 2-1 following a dramatic comeback in the second half. But in their second group game, they suffered a major setback, losing 1-0 to Costa Rica.

In 2018, Japan reached the Round of 16. Unfortunately, they lost to Belgium, who beat the team from Asia with a final scoreline of 3-2.

Kevin Owens recently spoke about Shinsuke Nakamura's upcoming match with The Great Muta

Shinsuke Nakamura is set to make his grand return to Japan, as he is set to face The Great Muta as part of his retirement tour. The King of Strong Style will face Muta under Pro Wrestling NOAH on the 1st of January.

Speaking on After The Bell, Owens spoke about Nakamura stepping through the Forbidden Door and how it felt. He said:

"When I saw the announcement for the match and, the way they had it, then Shinsuke's music hits in the video, it just gave me absolute goosebumps. Knowing how incredible that is for the fans, it's such a treat, it's such a surprise, you would have never really thought that would be something that could happen. Not only is it happening, but it's also something that I'm sure means a lot for Shinsuke to get to do that."

Shinsuke Nakamura has been allowed by WWE to be one of The Great Muta's final opponents!

Nakamura recently took part in the WWE SmackDown World Cup, where he lost to Santos Escobar.

