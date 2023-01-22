WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura sends a message after 60-year-old legend retires

WWE SmackDown Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura recently sent a short message after wrestling legend The Great Muta retired from the business.

One of the greatest of the modern era to ever lace up wrestling boots, The Great Muta called it quits after NOAH Wrestling's The Great Muta's Final Bye-Bye event. The 60-year-old legend teamed up with AEW stars Darby Allin and Sting to defeat the trio of Akira, Hakushi, and Naomichi Marufiji at the event.

As expected, the aftermath of the match witnessed an outpouring of love for the veteran from the live crowd as well as on social media. One of those who took to Twitter to bid goodbye to Muta was Shinsuke Nakamura.

For those unaware, Nakamura went to war with The Great Muta at NOAH's recent New Year event, where the SmackDown star emerged victorious in a hard-hitting affair. The former WWE United States Champion sent a simple and heartfelt message for his long-time rival and real-life friend on the micro-blogging site. Check it out below.

"#byebyeMUTA," tweeted Nakamura.

The Blue Meanie was happy with Triple H for allowing Shinsuke Nakamura to wrestle outside WWE

WWE rarely allows its wrestlers to work for outside promotions, but they made an exception for Shinsuke Nakamura by allowing him to wrestle The Great Muta.

This pleased The Blue Meanie, who praised Triple H for the decision in a recent chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling. Meanie added that he was also happy with The Game for his work as the company's Chief Content Officer.

"I've been enjoying the Triple H tenure. I like the evolution of it, the openness to it, Shinsuke Nakamura working this past weekend with The Great Muta. That's amazing that Triple H was cool enough to let him do that. All the other stuff, just being able to have wrestling the way it could be or should be," said The Blue Meanie.

Shinsuke Nakamura last featured on SmackDown in November last year. However, he's active on the live event circuit and could appear as a surprise entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble Match on January 28th.

