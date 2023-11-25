WWE star shows off impressive physique ahead of SmackDown

A WWE Superstar has shown off their impressive physique ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown in Chicago.

This week's episode of the blue brand is the final show before WWE Survivor Series tomorrow night. Kevin Owens is scheduled to make his return from being "suspended" and will be appearing on The Grayson Waller Effect tonight. The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor will also be defending the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits on tonight's show.

Ahead of WWE SmackDown, Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser took to social media to show off his physique. The 33-year-old lost to Johnny Gargano on this past Monday's edition of RAW. Kaiser noted that he has A+ aesthetics, as seen in his post below:

"A Plus Aesthetics 👌🏼#LK #EuropeanElegance #APlusEVERYTHING," he wrote.

WWE star Ludwig Kaiser pays tribute to Bray Wyatt

Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser recently paid tribute to Bray Wyatt following his untimely death.

Bray Wyatt tragically passed away in August at just 36 years old. His final televised match with the promotion was his victory over LA Knight at Royal Rumble 2023. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Ludwig Kaiser noted that Bray Wyatt was a special person who always was able to make his character interesting.

"He was a very special person in so many different aspects. Such a creative mind. Very, very nice person, very kind person. I met him a couple of years ago for the very first time, and I've seen him going through all those different phases in his career. All of them felt so special in their very own way, and he always made so much out of so little, I felt like, no matter where he was, no matter what stage of his career." [0:31 – 1:05]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Intercontinental Champion Gunther has seemingly hinted that Ludwig Kaiser could be replaced in Imperium on recent episodes of WWE RAW. It will be fascinating to see what lies ahead for Kaiser and if he potentially breaks out as a singles star down the line.

