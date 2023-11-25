On WWE SmackDown this week, something happened no one was expecting as there was a walkout. During a match, a WWE star was abandoned as his partner left the tag team bout and walked out of the show altogether. Butch was left staring surprised, but couldn't do anything about it.

Last week during the show, Ridge Holland walked out on Butch after the latter accidentally hit him during their match against Pretty Deadly and the Street Profits. While they lost the match and the title opportunity it brought with it, Holland was furious with Butch and walked out on him immediately after the match.

This continued on SmackDown tonight. While nothing had happened on this week's show, Holland chose to abandon Butch again during his match against Pretty Deadly and walked out on him yet again.

The Brawling Brute member was taken by surprise, allowing Pretty Deadly to gain the advantage and defeat him.

The star has reacted on social media but has not said a word about the situation. Instead, he retweeted a post by WWE that appeared to echo his feelings about being abandoned during a match.

While the "WHAT JUST HAPPENED" appears to encapsulate his feelings, it remains to be seen what Butch does next and whether this means the end of the Brawling Brutes.