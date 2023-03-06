WWE star spotted in public with Solo Sikoa and his wife after their wedding

Solo Sikoa was recently spotted in public with current WWE NXT star Damon Kemp. Sikoa recently married his long-term partner Almia Williams.

The youngest member of The Bloodline took to social media to share an Instagram reel of his wedding ceremony that involved his close family members, including both Jey and Jimmy Uso.

Taking to Instagram, Kemp also shared a story of him enjoying an outing with Solo days after his wedding. Fellow NXT star Von Wagner was also spotted in the video.

Check out a screengrab of Kemp's Instagram story featuring Sikoa:

Solo and Almia got engaged back in 2020 and also have two sons together. Zion Fatu was born in 2019 while Za’khi Christopher Fatu was born two years later.

The 29-year-old was called up to the main roster at last year's Clash at the Castle premium live event. He assisted Roman Reigns in retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and later added the North American Championship to The Bloodline.

Bill Apter recently praised Solo Sikoa's Samoan Spike move

The Samoan Spike was popularized by Umaga back in the day and is currently used by Solo Sikoa.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter praised the move and discussed Sikoa paying homage to the late Umaga. He said:

"He's the guy who came up with that taped Ernie lad thumb, and now in history, coming back to 2022 and 2023, Solo Sikoa is paying homage to Umaga by doing that same thing. And that's a vicious maneuver for the fans to witness because that's just...it looks so genuinely real."

Sikoa was recently victorious over Sami Zayn on WWE SmackDown. He will face Kevin Owens on RAW after being attacked by the former Universal Champion last week on the red brand.

