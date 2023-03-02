"It looks so genuinely real" - Wrestling veteran praises WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa's "vicious" move (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently lavished praise on Solo Sikoa's finisher, Samoan Spike, which was first used by the late, great Umaga in WWE.

The Samoan Spike is counted among the most dangerous moves in wrestling, capable of taking down any performer, no matter how well-built they are. The maneuver was popularized by Umaga, who used it to defeat several opponents. Now, The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa has adopted the move into his arsenal.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter credited Umaga for bringing the Samoan Spike to WWE. He then mentioned how Sikoa paid tribute to the late star by using the move as his finisher. The veteran journalist added that the maneuver looked "genuinely real" and "vicious."

"He's the guy who came up with that taped Ernie lad thumb, and now in history, coming back to 2022 and 2023, Solo Sikoa is paying homage to Umaga by doing that same thing. And that's a vicious maneuver for the fans to witness because that's just...it looks so genuinely real," said Bill Apter. (13:08 - 13:41)

Solo Sikoa on Triple H encouraging him to use the Samoan Spike in WWE

A few months ago, in an interview, Solo Sikoa disclosed that it was none other than WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H himself who asked him to use the Samoan Spike as his finisher.

The Bloodline member revealed that The Game pulled him aside and asked if he was willing to add the move to his arsenal.

"Put him out of commission and as a finisher. It will definitely be one of my finishers now moving forward. The idea came from Hunter [Triple H]. Hunter pulled me aside. I think it was Paul Heyman’s idea, too, so Hunter wanted to run it by me. He goes, ‘I know your uncle was a big part of your guys’ family. I know what he meant to you guys. I wanted to ask you if you would be OK using the spike?"

It's safe to say Solo Sikoa will take down many more opponents in the years to come with the Samoan Spike as he slowly climbs up the ladder in WWE.

