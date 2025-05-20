WWE star suffers humiliating breakup; re-introduces himself hours before showtime

The WWE RAW, SmackDown, and NXT brands are headed into another one of the company's Weekend Takeovers. This time, officials and Superstars are taking over a city with deep pro wrestling roots: Tampa. With the big weekend on the horizon, one Superstar has re-invented himself following a moment of humiliation, and now he's ready for a high-stakes matchup.

Ashante Adonis and Karmen Petrovic began a romance storyline last September, then made the relationship official on NXT in January. After failing to dethrone Stephanie Vaquer of the Women's North American Championship, Petrovic later received a non-title shot against new champion Sol Ruca, thanks to her on-screen boyfriend, but she came up short again. This time, the Bosnian-Canadian grappler attacked the former Hit Row member as he talked to her, ending the storyline romance.

The Different Breed is hoping for a rebound in the form of the NXT North American Championship. Tonight's NXT will see Adonis, Je'Von Evans, and Sean Legacy battle in a triple-threat bout for a potential Battleground title match with Ricky Saints. Adonis seemed to be getting back to his usual self as of late, but now he has declared himself re-introduced. The so-called Main Attraction took to X and Instagram today to share the following promo, taking shots at Legacy and Evans. He blasted Legacy for being an indie talent and knocked Evans for his size.

Heel Adonis then declared that Thee Adonilations believe the WWE Universe is lame, and nothing can change that. Adonis then labeled himself the most underrated WWE Superstar and told fans to ask their girlfriends if they didn't believe him. He continued to rant and rave before announcing that it was showtime.

Tonight's loaded, live WWE NXT episode from Orlando will feature more go-home build to Battleground on Sunday. The following was also announced: Shawn Spears vs. Josh Briggs, Kelani Jordan vs. Zaria, OTM vs. Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon, plus a rap by Trick Williams and performance by Joe Hendry.

