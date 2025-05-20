  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • WWE star suffers humiliating breakup; re-introduces himself hours before showtime

WWE star suffers humiliating breakup; re-introduces himself hours before showtime

By Marc Middleton
Modified May 20, 2025 22:48 GMT
The WWE Universe cheers the action at NXT special events
The WWE Universe cheers the action at NXT special events (Photo Credits: wwe.com)

The WWE RAW, SmackDown, and NXT brands are headed into another one of the company's Weekend Takeovers. This time, officials and Superstars are taking over a city with deep pro wrestling roots: Tampa. With the big weekend on the horizon, one Superstar has re-invented himself following a moment of humiliation, and now he's ready for a high-stakes matchup.

Ad

Ashante Adonis and Karmen Petrovic began a romance storyline last September, then made the relationship official on NXT in January. After failing to dethrone Stephanie Vaquer of the Women's North American Championship, Petrovic later received a non-title shot against new champion Sol Ruca, thanks to her on-screen boyfriend, but she came up short again. This time, the Bosnian-Canadian grappler attacked the former Hit Row member as he talked to her, ending the storyline romance.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Different Breed is hoping for a rebound in the form of the NXT North American Championship. Tonight's NXT will see Adonis, Je'Von Evans, and Sean Legacy battle in a triple-threat bout for a potential Battleground title match with Ricky Saints. Adonis seemed to be getting back to his usual self as of late, but now he has declared himself re-introduced. The so-called Main Attraction took to X and Instagram today to share the following promo, taking shots at Legacy and Evans. He blasted Legacy for being an indie talent and knocked Evans for his size.

Ad
Ad

Heel Adonis then declared that Thee Adonilations believe the WWE Universe is lame, and nothing can change that. Adonis then labeled himself the most underrated WWE Superstar and told fans to ask their girlfriends if they didn't believe him. He continued to rant and rave before announcing that it was showtime.

Tonight's loaded, live WWE NXT episode from Orlando will feature more go-home build to Battleground on Sunday. The following was also announced: Shawn Spears vs. Josh Briggs, Kelani Jordan vs. Zaria, OTM vs. Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon, plus a rap by Trick Williams and performance by Joe Hendry.

About the author
Marc Middleton

Marc Middleton

Twitter icon

Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.

Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.

Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications