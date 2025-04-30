"You Never Fully Committed" - Female WWE Superstar receives angry post-breakup message

A female WWE Superstar officially ended her relationship with her on-screen partner on this week's NXT. Following the Tuesday night show, Ashante "Thee" Adonis went off on Karmen Petrovic.
In a backstage NXT segment on January 14, 2025, after Adonis handed a rose to Petrovic, she kissed him, saying it was about time they officially started their relationship. The former Hit Row member often accompanied the Gold Blooded during her matches.
A shocking turn of events took place last night on the black-and-silver brand. Karmen Petrovic failed to defeat the reigning Women's North American Champion Sol Ruca on the April 29, 2025, edition of NXT. Following the match, when Ashante Adonis came face-to-face with the female star, she snapped and dropped him with a roundhouse kick, effectively ending their on-screen relationship.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the 32-year-old WWE Superstar directed an angry tirade at Karmen Petrovic following their breakup. Ashante Adonis accused his ex-girlfriend of lacking commitment and announced his plans to date multiple women as a result.
"Guess What Baby Girl, I Wanted You But I Never Needed You. My Homie Told Me You Aint The One. I Went Out Of My Way To Focus On One Girl, YOU, And You Just Showed Me Why I Need 10. You Never Fully Committed. You Gave Me THAT WEAK A** KISS And I Shoulda Known Right There. You Stay Not Answering My calls, Stay Leaving Me On Delivered, Well Guess What, Now Imma Deliver Myself To Another. Actually A Few Of Them. I Got A Roster. Your Trial Has Ended! @karmen_wwe 🥀," Adonis wrote.
Karmen Petrovic sends message to Ashante Adonis after WWE NXT
The Gold Blooded also left no stone unturned to reveal her true feelings towards her former partner. She took to X/Twitter and sent an angry message to Ashante Adonis after their on-screen relationship ended.
Karmen Petrovic delivered a menacing threat to the former Hit Row member, claiming that if he can't watch his mouth, he should watch his jaw.
"If you’re not gonna watch your mouth.. watch your jaw 💥🗡️."
Only time will tell if Adonis and Petrovic resolve their issues and patch up as a couple in the future.