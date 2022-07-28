Multi-time world champion says WWE should build Seth Rollins as Roman Reigns’ replacement

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler says the company should build Seth Rollins as Roman Reigns' replacement.

Seth Rollins has altered his character on several occasions since betraying his brothers from The Shield. From The Architect to The Visionary, Rollins stood the test of time and stayed at the top of the food chain in WWE. Since becoming a singles star, Rollins has captured four world championships.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns reached new heights when he evolved from The Big Dog to The Tribal Chief almost two years ago. However, with Roman transitioning to a lighter schedule, some fans have expressed their disappointment in the lack of world titles featured on weekly television and premium live events.

Speaking on WWE's the Bump, Dolph Ziggler had high praise for Rollins and suggested that WWE should build him up as Reigns' replacement in the main event scene now that The Tribal Chief's appearances have become more sporadic:

"He's so good at what he does. He's so smooth in the ring. You get to a point where if you don't see Roman [Reigns] around sometime, like this is the guy we should be building around, and we are. He's clearly gone to several different shades of characters out of the box than he was, just being a workhorse here." (35:52 - 36:10)

Ziggler and Rollins went head-to-head in a heated rivalry over the summer of 2018. The Architect defeated The Showoff to win his second Intercontinental Championship.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins came face-to-face on Monday NIght RAW

After 10 long months, Roman Reigns returned to the red brand to compete earlier this week. It was his first televised match since defeating Riddle on the June 17 episode of SmackDown.

Meanwhile, The Visionary has been feuding with Riddle since the Money in the Bank premium live event. Last Monday, Rollins was not to be seen throughout the entire show. In the main event, The Bloodline faced The Original Bro and Street Profits in a six-man tag team match.

In the closing moments, The Tribal Chief defeated the trio when he speared Riddle for the win. After the match, Rollins and Reigns had an intense staredown. The two faced each other earlier this year at the Royal Rumble, where Rollins won by disqualification.

The Tribal Chief is scheduled to face Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam. Rollins was originally scheduled to face Riddle. However, it was announced that the match would be pulled from the show after Riddle suffered an injury at the hands of Rollins.

Do you think Seth Rollins would be a good replacement for Roman Reigns in the main event scene? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use quotes from this article, please credit WWE's the Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

We asked Eric Bischoff to clarify his controversial comments about CM Punk here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far