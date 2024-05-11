WWE star teases new "era" before SmackDown return

The WWE Universe witnessed the appearance of a recently returned superstar at WrestleMania XL to help Rey Mysterio fight against his rivals. That superstar has now teased a comeback to Friday Night SmackDown. That would be none other than Andrade El Idolo.

A vignette was played on the latest episode of SmackDown, showcasing an Andrade El Idolo teaser. The visuals showcased the deadly mask of the luchador and several shots of him punishing his opponents. The teaser ended with the 34-year-old star announcing that a new "era" of Andrade El Idolo has begun on the blue brand.

Andrade El Idolo had previously teamed up with the Latino World Order's leader, Rey Mysterio, against Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania XL. Dragon Lee, who was initially slated to be Rey's tag team partner, was rendered unable to compete because of a sneak attack by Carlito backstage. However, El Idolo joined The Master of the 619's side just before The Show of Shows to pick up a victory at the mega event.

The teaser showcased on SmackDown is a clear indication that Andrade El Idolo will soon join the locker room of the blue brand. Currently, the Latino World Order is still on the hunt for Carlito, who escaped after attacking Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee after he was exposed for his sneak attack on the latter. Thus, it can be speculated that the 34-year-old luchador would partake in the same storyline.

WWE Superstar Andrade El Idolo had a different trajectory on SmackDown earlier

Andrade El Idolo fought his last match on WWE SmackDown against The Miz on September 10, 2019, in a losing effort. Interestingly, his previous stint on the blue brand involved several clashes against Rey Mysterio. Due to this, when Tony Khan officially announced that El Idolo was released from AEW, many fans thought he would compete against Mysterio once again following his return to the Stamford-based promotion.

It was also speculated that El Idolo would team up with Santos Escobar’s Legado Del Fantasma when he arrives in WWE. However, Andrade shocked everyone by siding with The Master of the 619 and helping him defeat Escobar and Dominik Mysterio.

It will be interesting to see what the future has in store for Andrade El Idolo following his return to the blue brand.

