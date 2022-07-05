"Thank you for putting me over" - Top WWE heel to Booker T backstage at Money in the Bank

WWE RAW Superstar Theory thanked Booker T for praising him in the past and had a conversation with the legend at Money in the Bank backstage.

Theory, who is regarded as one of the brightest young Superstars in the pro wrestling business, had a successful night on WWE's Money in the Bank show. He became the youngest to win Money in the Bank after being added to the match at the last minute by Adam Pearce.

Booker T revealed on his Hall of Fame show that he spoke to Theory backstage at Money in the Bank, where the RAW Superstar thanked the legend for "putting him over" in the past.

"I was actually talking to Theory earlier in the day before the pay-per-view. Like I said on the show here several times, Theory gets it. Theory gets it. He came up to me and said, 'I just want to thank you for putting me over.' I go, 'If you sucked I wouldn't be putting you over. [laughs]' I'm serious. But I said, 'You're good.' I sat and talked to him about certain parts of Shakespeare of the business and he was just soaking it all in. He's a student of the game and he's studied a lot of the old school style of working," said Booker T. [From 27:50 to 28:38]

The Hall of Famer called Theory a "unique talent" and sees a bright future for the RAW Superstar.

What has Booker T said about WWE Superstar Theory in the past?

The 6-time world champion loves Theory's attitude and approach towards pro wrestling.

The two-time Hall of Famer has also compared the RAW Superstar to WWE legend John Cena. Booker T feels Theory is a "company guy" like the 16-time world champion.

Theory will have the opportunity to walk away from this month's SummerSlam show with two titles. In an opening segment of this week's RAW, Theory disclosed that he will have a rematch to win the United States title. He could then cash in his contract on the winner of the Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns match. The 24 years old star is in prime spot to become a legend in the company.

