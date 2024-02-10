WWE star tries hiding from Triple H when he arrives at SmackDown; The Game finds him

Triple H has a lot of plans before what is sure to be an enormous episode of WWE SmackDown this week and has been teasing as much before the show. However, when he arrived at WWE SmackDown, he found that a WWE star was trying his best to hide from The Game.

Logan Paul couldn't do it for long though, as WWE's Head of Creative found him anyway.

The WrestleMania 40 Press Event saw the entire trajectory of WWE change heading into WrestleMania 40. Unlike the match that was expected between The Rock and Roman Reigns after last week, Cody Rhodes directly challenged Reigns using his Royal Rumble win.

Neither Reigns nor The Rock were amused, with them throwing insults at each other until The Brahma Bull actually slapped Cody Rhodes. He also issued a warning Triple H before leaving to 'fix it' or he would do it himself. The Game will likely be addressing these very events on tonight on the blue brand.

However, when he arrived, he shared a few light-hearted moments with one of the superstars instead. Logan Paul was trying his best to hide from The Game, but he was spotted immediately standing behind a WWE staff member. Triple H walked up to him and stood beside him posing for a photo, upon which everyone backstage broke down into laughter, with Paul saying he had been trying his best and laughing too.

Triple H's role in WWE has made him one of the most popular names

Although the company is not always loved by fans for making certain choices, when it comes to The Cerebral Assassin, the WWE Universe loves him. Not only does he usually deliver the stories that they want, but he also seems to understand the subtleties of long-term storytelling.

Although there was a lot of criticism after The Rock was apparently set to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, things completely turned around at the press event, with fans praising The Game for his role in crafting the story to give Cody Rhodes such a big babyface push.

