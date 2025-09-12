WWE star turning heel has as as big an impact as Hulk Hogan, according to veteran (Exclusive)

The WWE active scene recently saw a massive twist, with Jey Uso seemingly turning heel. The sudden turn caught much of the audience by surprise, and has left veteran journalist Bill Apter unsure about Jey's future.

According to Bill Apter, Jey might not even be turning heel despite the explicit hints. His attack on LA Knight, despite being a clear indication of him changing sides, could obviously be written of as a lapse in judgment. Apter believes that Jey turning heel is as unbelievable as Hogan turning heel in 1996.

Speaking about Jey's future on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Apter stated:

" I don't think it's gonna happen because, just his entrance alone... Well it could happen. But his entrance alone, coming down and yeeting with the kids, they love that. This would be like, you know when Hogan turned heel. He was the biggest babyface in the world and he turned heel. Look at Jey Uso, right now he is like one of the biggest babyfaces in WWE. The fans just love him."

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long thinks Jey Uso will not feud with Jimmy Uso

Jey Uso attacking LA Knight was also accompanied by a surprised look by Jimmy Uso, which many take as an indication that the two brothers are not on the same page.

However, Teddy Long thinks that Jey and Jimmy won't turn on each other. Speaking on an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the WWE Hall of Famer stated:

"They already done that. You know what I am saying, if you think about it, that's already been done. Maybe it wasn't done with those two guys but it's already been done. I don't think it's gonna happen at all. I really don't, I really don't at all."

As of now it remains to be seen what is next for Jey down the line in WWE.

