WWE star uses husband’s move on RAW; gives it new name 

The Holiday season is upon us, and WWE did not fail to surprise viewers with a title change that most did not see coming.

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter dethroned Chelsea Green and Piper Niven to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions. Green was her usual entertaining self in the time she was given on television.

Interestingly, during the title contest, Chelsea Green used her husband Matt Cardona's finishing maneuver from his time in WWE - the Rough Ryder. She took to Instagram post-show, highlighting the move she pulled off on the red brand:

"Rough RydHER," Chelsea Green captioned her Instagram story.

Chelsea Green hits the Rough Ryder on RAW

Matt Cardona voiced his displeasure on witnessing Chelsea Green and Piper Niven drop the tag titles on RAW, but did leave a heartfelt note to his wife. Check it out here.

Chelsea Green is convinced her former WWE tag partner will make a strong comeback

Sonya Deville is another name on WWE's injured list. Her return date is not clear yet, but Chelsea Green is sure that when she does come back, it will be with a bang.

On an episode of the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast in September, Green reminisced about her journey with Deville. The two had a full-circle moment on the July 17, 2023, edition of RAW when they won the Women's Tag Team Championship, the first of either woman's WWE career.

"We have such a history together, coming up through ‘Tough Enough,’ and I’ve supported her along the way. I’ve been watching her do all these amazing things but not be able to actually grasp a championship. So for her to finally win her first championship in eight years, for me to come back, and after all these years of putting in work on the independent scene and in other companies, I was able to do this. To win this alongside her, it was such a full-circle moment," Green said.

She concluded with a prediction:

"We have seen her [Sonya Deville] be strong in so many different areas of wrestling and outside of wrestling. We’ve seen her go through a lot. We’ve never seen her face an injury and come back. I really think she’s gonna come back even better. Don’t tell Piper I said any of this because Piper and I like to pretend that that side of me doesn’t exist."

It remains to be seen where Chelsea Green goes from here, now that she's no longer the Women's Tag Team Champion. Many fans brought up her name as a worthy Money in the Bank winner for 2024.