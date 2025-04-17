WWE star does not want to be defined by one great Charlotte Flair match in 2014 (Exclusive)

Charlotte Flair was one of WWE's breakout stars in 2014 when she won the NXT Women's Championship for the first time. Natalya recently explained why she does not want to be known for competing in a legendary match against The Queen.

At the inaugural NXT TakeOver event, Flair defeated Natalya to become NXT Women's Champion after Paige vacated the title. The 17-minute bout received rave reviews, especially as main roster women's matches rarely lasted longer than a few minutes in those days.

Natalya will fight at GCW Bloodsport XIII on April 17 before appearing at the NWA's Crockett Cup event on May 17. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, the WWE star gave an insight into why she wants to wrestle for other promotions.

"The biggest thing for me, Bill, in doing NWA and in doing Bloodsport is that I'm trying to work my way back into the women's division," Natalya said. "I am not resting on a great match that I had with Charlotte Flair in 2014. I am not saying, 'Oh my gosh, last week we did this match on SmackDown,' and just ride off into the sunset, or I have six Guinness World Records for outworking everyone. I'm not resting on any of those matches or any of my championships." [From 16:04 – 16:32]

In the video above, the RAW talent discussed CM Punk and Roman Reigns' admiration for her uncle, Bret Hart.

Natalya reveals her WWE goal

When Natalya joined WWE in 2007, female stars were referred to as Divas and were often treated as models rather than taken seriously as in-ring competitors. Almost two decades later, the company boasts dozens of talented women across the RAW, SmackDown, and NXT brands.

Natalya hopes her appearances in GCW Bloodsport and the NWA might lead to more WWE opportunities:

"I want to continue to prove myself because I love what I do, but I feel like at this point the division is the most competitive that it's ever been. We have never had a division like this in WWE where you've got a stacked NXT women's roster, a stacked SmackDown roster, and a stacked RAW roster. No single person in this industry just deserves to have a spot. You gotta earn your spot." [16:34 – 16:59]

In the same interview, The Queen of Harts revealed which wrestler "stepped up" and started pitching ideas to Triple H.

