WWE star wanted a massive match with John Cena, says Bill Apter (Exclusive)

With WWE Clash in Paris right around the corner, some massive matches have been announced. One of the most anticipated ones is likely John Cena's singles encounter against Logan Paul.
The Maverick has been steadily making his way to the top of the roster in the Stamford-based promotion, despite being relatively new to the business. As such, a match with John Cena is likely to elevate him even more, no matter who wins. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, this is something that Paul had wanted for a while in WWE and was finally getting his time to shine.
Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, Apter stated:
"I think it's gonna be a really good match. Logan Paul's wanted this match and John Cena has too. It's gonna bring out the best, John Cena's going to win and it's gonna bring the best out in Logan Paul. There's probably going to be interference in the match, to ruin the ending. But Cena will be victorious."
Check out his comments in the video below:
A WWE star has threatened John Cena
According to Logan Paul, he belongs in WWE and will be the one to win against Cena at Clash in Paris.
Speaking on his Impaulsive podcast, he laid out his thoughts on the upcoming match and said:
"John Cena, August 31st in Paris, brother. I'mma dethrone you. Watch out. Watch out, big bro. … I'm going to use the things he's taught me to beat his fu**ing a** in front of everyone in Paris. And the fact that I get to wrestle him in France in front of the entire world, in my fourth year as an outsider, go fu** yourself. I'm not an outsider. I belong here. And I intend to show everyone that in Paris on August 31st at Clash in Paris."
As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Logan Paul in WWE.
