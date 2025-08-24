WWE star wanted a massive match with John Cena, says Bill Apter (Exclusive)

With WWE Clash in Paris right around the corner, some massive matches have been announced. One of the most anticipated ones is likely John Cena's singles encounter against Logan Paul.

Ad

The Maverick has been steadily making his way to the top of the roster in the Stamford-based promotion, despite being relatively new to the business. As such, a match with John Cena is likely to elevate him even more, no matter who wins. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, this is something that Paul had wanted for a while in WWE and was finally getting his time to shine.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, Apter stated:

Ad

Trending

"I think it's gonna be a really good match. Logan Paul's wanted this match and John Cena has too. It's gonna bring out the best, John Cena's going to win and it's gonna bring the best out in Logan Paul. There's probably going to be interference in the match, to ruin the ending. But Cena will be victorious."

Ad

Check out his comments in the video below:

Ad

A WWE star has threatened John Cena

According to Logan Paul, he belongs in WWE and will be the one to win against Cena at Clash in Paris.

Speaking on his Impaulsive podcast, he laid out his thoughts on the upcoming match and said:

"John Cena, August 31st in Paris, brother. I'mma dethrone you. Watch out. Watch out, big bro. … I'm going to use the things he's taught me to beat his fu**ing a** in front of everyone in Paris. And the fact that I get to wrestle him in France in front of the entire world, in my fourth year as an outsider, go fu** yourself. I'm not an outsider. I belong here. And I intend to show everyone that in Paris on August 31st at Clash in Paris."

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Logan Paul in WWE.

If you use any quotes from the first half of the article, please embed the exclusive YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More