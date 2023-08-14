WWE star wants to knock Roy Keane's teeth out

Roy Keane famously mocked WWE after fellow Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney slapped Wade Barrett in 2015. In a recent interview, Barrett revealed he would like to participate in a segment with Keane if WWE ever hosts WrestleMania in the United Kingdom.

On the November 9, 2015, episode of RAW, Rooney got involved in a scripted ringside altercation with Barrett during an evening out with his family. Two weeks later, Keane described the incident as "nonsense" and claimed there was "no benefit" to Rooney making a one-off WWE appearance.

Almost eight years on, Barrett said on the latest episode of talkSPORT's talkWRESTLING podcast that he has not forgotten Keane's comments. He even threatened to beat up the 52-year-old if they ever share a WWE ring:

"Listen, [if] Roy Keane wants a piece of me I would knock his teeth out in a heartbeat," Barrett stated. "I probably have 100 pounds on Roy Keane. I know he was the tough guy on the pitch. It's a very different world when you step into a WWE ring and you're in there with real men like Wade Barrett."

Barrett, 43, has not wrestled since his contract as a WWE in-ring competitor expired in 2016. The five-time Intercontinental Champion currently commentates on RAW alongside veteran announcer Michael Cole.

Wade Barrett's prediction if he faces Roy Keane

In July, 16-time world champion John Cena made a surprise appearance at Money in the Bank in London, England. During a crowd-pleasing promo, he repeatedly mentioned that the United Kingdom deserves to host WWE's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania.

Wade Barrett added that he would like to confront Keane in front of a raucous home-country crowd. If a face-to-face ever happens, he expects to quickly silence the outspoken Irishman:

"I would whoop him, I would send him back to Old Trafford [Manchester United's stadium], I would send him back to Ireland, wherever he wants to get sent," Barrett continued. "But trust me, I think that will be a spectacle for the ages, WrestleMania in the UK, of me dropping Roy Keane in about five, maybe six seconds."

Although Barrett has not wrestled for seven years, he previously said he would be willing to return to the ring in the right circumstances.

