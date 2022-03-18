WWE star plans to recreate Bret Hart vs. Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 38

Drew McIntyre says his match against Happy Corbin at WrestleMania 38 will be reminiscent of Bret Hart vs. Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 26.

The Hitman defeated McMahon in a match lasting 11 minutes after receiving help from members of the Hart family. The one-sided contest ended with the WWE Chairman submitting to Hart’s legendary Sharpshooter finishing move.

Speaking to New Jersey radio station B98.5, McIntyre claimed Corbin can expect similar treatment when they meet in Dallas, Texas on April 2:

“I’m gonna wait until all the eyes of the world are watching WrestleMania, until 100,000 people are in the stadium watching how I’m gonna embarrass you. The only difficult question is: do I beat him quick or do I draw it out and make it as punishing as possible? A Bret Hart and Vince McMahon uncomfortable, long beating… that’s what I’m gonna do.” [8:59-9:23]

Corbin has won all three of his televised singles matches since adopting the “Happy” moniker as part of his WWE name in August 2021. Those victories came against Cesaro, Kevin Owens, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Drew McIntyre’s WrestleMania rivalry with Happy Corbin

Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss have repeatedly made fun of Drew McIntyre on WWE SmackDown in recent months. The Scottish superstar eliminated both men from the 2022 Royal Rumble, planting the seeds for a future match against Corbin.

Since then, McIntyre has followed up his victory over Moss at Day 1 by defeating him once again at Elimination Chamber. Their second match is best remembered for Moss landing awkwardly on his head following a reverse Alabama Slam from the two-time WWE Champion.

Now, after avoiding a match with McIntyre for several weeks, Corbin will finally face The Scottish Warrior one-on-one at AT&T Stadium.

