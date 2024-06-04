WWE star wraps major project; behind-the-scenes photos show new look

WWE Superstars are widely regarded as some of the most versatile talents in the entertainment world. Stars of the Stamford-based promotion often transition to other roles, which is what we're now seeing from a surprising name that has also revealed their newest look.

Karrion Kross is currently leading The Final Testament on RAW. The heel faction also features Akam, Rezar, Paul Ellering, and Scarlett. Kross has wrestled just one TV match and two PLE matches this year, which includes the six-man Street Fight loss to Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits at WrestleMania XL.

The Herald Of Doomsday noted in mid-May that he was close to wrapping a project he's been tight-lipped about, one that was in the works for quite some time - a film titled Blue Evening. Kross noted then that if everything goes as planned, his book will be published at the same time the movie hits theaters this year. Now we know that the movie has wrapped filming.

Blue Evening was directed by Jett Jansen, who also wrote the script. Jansen praised Kross for doing an amazing job, noting that the entire cast and crew was impressed with Kross' talent and range as an actor. Blue Evening was filmed in Los Angeles over the course of a six-day shoot, which just wrapped up.

Kross took to Instagram with comments on the film and several behind-the-scenes photos.

"WE ARE WRAPPED! Here’s some behind the scene photos of our film #BlueEvening. Enjoy everybody- and will keep you posted on where you can watch, when & any upcoming news. Plenty more to come. Had the absolute best crew possible involved on brining this script to life. #Gratitude Thank you sincerely to our cornerstone team in production," Karrion Kross wrote with the photos below.

Kross went on to thank the director of the film. He also posted additional behind-the-scenes photos to his X account. The premiere date for the film has not been announced as of this writing.

Karrion Kross taunts WWE faction

The Final Testament has set its sights on one of the most beloved factions in WWE: The New Day.

Karrion Kross recently tried to recruit Xavier Woods away from Kofi Kingston. Woods turned Kross down, which led to Kross declaring his new mission - to eliminate The New Day.

This week's WWE RAW saw AOP defeat Kingston and Woods. Kross took to X after the show and mocked The New Day, which is currently a two-man faction due to Big E's health.

"The power of positivity is a lie @WWE [hourglass emoji] #WWERaw," Karrion Kross wrote.

Kross' last televised singles match came on March 8. He was defeated by Bobby Lashley via DQ on WWE SmackDown that night.

