WWE star to wrestle his first match on RAW in 8 months

A WWE star will be competing in their first match on RAW in seven months tonight. This week's show will air live from GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Latino World Order's Dragon Lee will be competing in a match tonight on RAW. The former NXT North American Champion has not had a bout on the red brand since his loss to Dominik Mysterio on September 25, 2023. Lee will be in action against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor tonight in a singles action.

The 29-year-old was supposed to team up with Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania XL but Carlito attacked him backstage. Andrade wound up teaming with the Hall of Famer at The Show of Shows and they defeated Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio.

Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles interfered in the match and helped Mysterio and Andrade emerge victorious.

Former WWE star comments on Andrade leaving AEW

Before returning during the Men's Royal Rumble match in January and replacing Dragon Lee at WrestleMania, Andrade spent several years in All Elite Wrestling. He wrapped up his tenure in the promotion with a loss to Miro at Worlds End 2023.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, NWA World's Heavyweight Champion EC3 commented on Andrade's decision to return to WWE. He noted that the former NXT star's wife, Charlotte Flair, is in the company and it made sense for him to return.

"If your wife [Charlotte Flair] is there, is the grass necessarily greener? I mean, there's a bigger forum, and probably... I mean, to trade one former creative tyrant for a new one and to see that maybe things have opened up and changed, and maybe the high morale in the WWE locker room is because Vince [McMahon] is gone, is more welcoming. Plus, you get the familiarity and the comfort, and your wife, and you are in the biggest show in town. Like, seems like a good bet." [From 09:17 onwards]

Dragon Lee dethroned Dominik Mysterio of the NXT North American Championship last year but lost the title to Oba Femi on January 9, 2024. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for him moving forward on WWE RAW.

