Multiple WWE stars react to latest major achievement from Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch has enjoyed a momentous career in WWE so far. She recently had a new achievement added to the list - she has been named as one of the top female game-changers by Glazia Magazine.

Lynch was listed alongside many major global names, including first-ever female American Vice President Kamala Harris, and Shatu Garko, Miss Nigeria. Big Time Becks reacted to the accolade on Twitter. Multiple stars of WWE have also joined in to congratulate the former RAW Women's Champion, including her real-life partner Seth Freakin' Rollins.

Here are some of the top reactions to the great news:

During her run in WWE, Becky Lynch has made waves as she helped usher in the Women's Revolution. Big Time Becks, alongside names such as Sasha Banks, Paige and The Bella Twins, have brought more attention and respect to the women in the company.

Lynch later became the first-ever SmackDown Women's Champion and was a part of the first women's main event of WrestleMania. She won this main event and became RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion - the only woman to hold both titles at the same time.

At WrestleMania 38, she ended her historic RAW Women's Championship reign when she was defeated by long-time rival Bianca Belair.

Becky Lynch could have had a much different return to WWE in 2021

After Money in the Bank 2020, Becky Lynch took a break from WWE after announcing that she was pregnant with her first child. After giving birth in December of that year, many speculated around her return to the ring.

Many suspected that Big Time Becks would be making a comeback at WrestleMania 37. That was almost the case, with Lynch recently telling Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful:

"There was a bit of chatter. There was a bit of a pitch. I know that Bayley, who worked so hard that whole year and really just went into a different level with the character, had nothing. It was sad. She deserved a big moment. So me, being the generous soul that I am, was going to give her a big moment. But it never came to fruition. I think they thought, ‘Well, we need something bigger for Big Time Becks.’ That’s right, Bayley. Bigger." (H/T - Fightful)

The former SmackDown Women's Champion eventually returned to the ring in a surprise match at SummerSlam later that year, where she defeated then-champion Bianca Belair in just 26 seconds.

Do you want to see Becky Lynch return to RAW? What are your thoughts on her latest accolade? Sound off in the comments below!

