WWE stars reportedly need to ask permission before doing outside projects 

WWE talents are allowed to appear on podcasts and other projects, but they still need permission from the company before doing so.

Superstars usually make media appearances and even appear on television and radio shows to promote upcoming events or products. With Money in the Bank only a few days away, especially since it'll be in London for the first time, WWE stars going on podcasts and interviews to hype up the show isn't a major shock.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch recently showed up on the TODAY Show and ESPN's First Take to hype the upcoming Premium Live Event, where they're both scheduled to perform.

According to Fightful Select, WWE is much more relaxed about its superstars appearing in podcasts and outside projects, but it needs to be pitched to the higher-ups before gaining approval.

Becky Lynch joked about cashing in WWE Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins

The Man has accomplished a lot in her WWE career. She's held multiple titles but has never won the Money in the Bank contract. This Saturday, she has an opportunity to change that, as she's set to compete in the Women's Ladder Match.

During her and Seth Rollins' appearance on TODAY, Becky Lynch joked about cashing in on her husband if she wins the briefcase.

"It comes with so much power because you can get a title opportunity at any time, any moment. So it's essentially a chance to get a title match at any moment. So your champion could be down and out. For example, Seth could be down and out, I could cash in on him if I want, you know and then be the next champion. Not that I'm saying I'd do that, but I'm The Man. Do not think that I'd do that."

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins is slated to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor at the Premium Live Event.

