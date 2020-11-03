WWE Survivor Series 2020 is built on another year of "being the one time where RAW and Smackdown go head to head". According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, people within WWE are unhappy with the RAW vs Smackdown theme, feeling it interferes with pre-existing storylines.

Using Randy Orton and the current WWE Championship storyline as an example, Meltzer stated:

“They are doing matches because traditionally, that’s what they do. Again, the Survivor Series men and women’s match that’s fine. Whoever it’s going to be, the Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton match, it’s like they are doing it to do it. Granted, Roman Reigns has no opponent, but Orton does and they aren’t doing it, and it’s not like Roman Reigns is on the show this week doing something with Orton. I mean, Orton’s program is with McIntyre and the subtle thing with The Fiend, well maybe not even that subtle, and it has nothing to do with the pay-per-view because they’re locked into this traditional thing. I know a lot of people are, what’s the word I’m looking for, I know people who are not in agreement on that, in the sense of why do we have to do Bobby Lashley against Sami Zayn when nobody wants to see it, just because last year we did it this way.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Fans and critics have stated things similar to what Meltzer said with the general consensus being that Survivor Series is too soon after the WWE Draft. It will be interesting to see if WWE will be able to draw intrigue into this build with two weeks to go.

Braun Strowman qualifies for Team Raw at Survivor Series

The usual highlight of the Raw vs Smackdown theme for Survivor Series is the five on five traditional elimination match. Team RAW added a huge addition to their lineup for this year's encounter. Braun Strowman defeated Keith Lee and Sheamus in a triple threat match to qualify for Team RAW.

Strowman joins the aforementioned Keith Lee and Sheamus as well as AJ Styles on the team. On this week's RAW, Sheamus also tried to recruit Drew McIntyre for Team RAW at Survivor Series. McIntyre turned his friend down, looking towards regaining the WWE Championship ahead of the pay-per-view. Fans will look forward to how things develop before this big show.