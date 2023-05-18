WWE stars set to face off in rematch nine years in the making

A former RAW Women's Champion in WWE is getting set to battle an old rival in a match nine years in the making.

Nikki Cross hasn't been seen much on television as of late. She has followed Candice LeRae around for months in a storyline that appears to be leading nowhere. RAW selected Nikki Cross in this year's WWE Draft and has a huge match lined up for Main Event this week.

The 34-year-old took to Twitter to hype her match tomorrow night on Main Event. She will be competing against Tegan Nox, and it is the first time they have battled each other since LCW Roses in May 2014:

"Airing tomorrow on @hulu @WWE #MainEvent! Long awaited rematch against @TeganNoxWWE We last wrestled each other in singles action at LCW Roses in England May 2014 9 years ago!", she tweeted.

WWE star Nikki Cross celebrates a personal accomplishment

Nikki Cross is already planning for her life after wrestling and recently submitted her dissertation for her master's degree.

The former SAnitY member is pursuing a master's degree in history and recently sent in her dissertation on women's wrestling. She took to Twitter to thank everyone for their support and that she joked that she was going to start writing a book after she drinks some coffee:

"Guys. I did it. Dissertation for masters has been handed in. To all the fans who tweeted me, to all the wonderful people who let me interview them (you know who you are ) Thank you ❤️I’m so proud What y’all think? PHD next ? 😝 Mama imma write a book After some 😴☀️☕️ tho!," tweeted Nikki Cross.

Tegan Nox returned to the company last year but hasn't made much of an impact in the women's division. It will be interesting to see if Nikki and Tegan are featured on next week's edition of RAW if their match delivers tomorrow night on Main Event.

