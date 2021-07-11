WWE starts an innovative mode of hiring - Details inside

WWE is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in global entertainment. It has over 800 full-time employees and a plethora of superstars, anchors, referees, etc working for them on a contractual basis. WWE is always looking to hire new personnel to keep improving the quality of the product and cater to the needs of the viewers.

The traditional way of becoming a WWE superstar would be to join a wrestling school, working on the independent circuit, attending a WWE tryout, and taking it from there. Now there's another way to do that.

Tiktok has started a pilot program in which a user can apply their resume for a company of their choosing. Tiktok has partnered with multiple companies, including WWE. However, as of this writing, the pilot program only lasts until July 31st, 2021.

Below are the details on who (US users only) can apply. One can open the Tiktok website and apply for the same. The website posted as follows:

"Experience: Any

WWE is a recognized leader in global sports and entertainment with programming available in more than 800 million households worldwide across more than 180 countries and over 20 languages. One of the world’s most influential brands, WWE has over 1 billion followers across 15 different platforms.

At WWE we recruit athletes and performers from around the world with wide-ranging backgrounds including the NFL, NBA, MMA, Olympic sports, Collegiate athletics, the Military, Strongman, the world of entertainment … and now TikTok!

Ideal candidates possess:

World-class athleticism

Size, flexibility, strength, & agility

Personality & charisma

Global appeal & diversity

Coachability, work ethic, & professionalism

Step Into Our Ring"

WWE hiring new superstars as things get back to normal

If you haven't already, WWE will be allowing live crowds from July 16th. And as things start to get back to normal, WWE will be looking to hire new talent right away.

WWE recently signed three new superstars from tryouts in China. So it is as good a time as any for aspiring stars to take a shot at it.

Meet the newest international recruits to join the WWE Performance Center's roster. 👏 @WWEPC https://t.co/1Ab0R3QRvG — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 1, 2021

Hiring via Tiktok is an innovative way to appeal to the modern generation as Tiktok is one of the most globally popular apps these days. Do you think it could potentially help WWE find their next big stars like John Cena or Roman Reigns?

Will you be applying at WWE through Tiktok? What do you make of the new move made by WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section?

Wrestling fans, assemble! We'd like to meet you to know what more can we do for you. Register here

Edited by Greg Bush