WWE News: WWE still trying to make the Shaq vs. Big Show match happen at WrestleMania 33

The Big Show reveals that the WWE is still actively trying to get Shaq for WrestleMania 33.

by Mike Diaz News 16 Mar 2017, 02:52 IST

There’s still hope that the battle of the big men can go down at WrestleMania!

What’s the story?

Since last year, Big Show and former NBA star Shaquille O’Neil have been hyping a rumoured match between themselves at WrestleMania 33.

While The Big Show did a lot to hype the fight on social media these past few months, Shaq repeatedly stated that the match might not happen and it wasn’t because of him.

The Big Show recently did an interview with Justin Barrasso of SI.com to discuss his career in the business and noted that the WWE was still trying to make ‘Princess Shaq’ happy so the match can go on.

In case you didn’t know...

Shaq and The Big Show initially met inside the ring in the third annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32. You can check that confrontation out here:

The heart of the matter:

Here’s what Show had to say about the WWE still trying to make the match with Shaq happen:

“Whether Shaq has other obligations or business, that’s on him. As far as I know, we’re still trying to make Princess Shaq happy so we can move forward with the match at WrestleMania. If you want to do this, come do this. This is something where Shaq saw how great of shape I was in, and he decided to back out. That’s a personal thing on Shaq.”

What’s next?

The Big Show has declared on RAW that he will be participating in this year’s Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33, pretty much nixing the possibility that he and Shaq will meet in Orlando.

Also read: 5 UFC fighters that can be a replacement for Shaq at WrestleMania 33

Shaq got a nice pop when he had made his appearance at WrestleMania last year, and there is certainly a good amount of fans out there who want to see the match happen.

Author’s Take:

The match between Shaq and The Big Show has everything to make for a good spectacle.

The story between the two is there after their first encounter at WrestleMania 33 and the trash talk through social media, interviews, and podcasts has certainly added a significant amount of heat to it.

It will also bring over some new fans from the NBA to see how Shaq fares inside the ring. So it seems that there is still a slight chance that this match will happen, but the chances aren’t looking great as of this writing.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com