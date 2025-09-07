WWE stopped AJ Lee while she was heading backstage after SmackDown return; reason revealed in unseen footage

An interesting clip featuring AJ Lee and WWE cameraman Stu is going viral on X. While AJ and CM Punk were heading backstage on SmackDown, Stu informed Lee to go back to the ring and pose for the fans some more. Stu was seemingly told by WWE to inform Lee that she needed to spend some more time in the ring.Last night, AJ came back to WWE after just over a decade. She received a massive pop from the fans in attendance and she targeted Becky Lynch immediately upon her return. After making quick work of Lynch, Lee headed backstage with CM Punk, but the duo was stopped by WWE cameraman Stu.Stu told Lee to go back to the ring and pose for the fans with the Women's Intercontinental title. She nodded in agreement and immediately headed back to the ring. Triple/WWE likely told Stu to inform Lee about the small change. Check out the footage below:Vince Russo is unimpressed with AJ Lee's return to WWEMost within the wrestling industry seem quite happy over AJ's return to WWE after 10 long years. Former WWE writer Vince Russo isn't one of them. Here's what he said about the return on BroDown:&quot;First of all, why in God's name is Seth Rollins leaving his wife in the ring with CM Punk? I'll tell you why. Because they're setting up the spot with AJ Lee. That makes zero sense. No way in hell would a husband leave his wife in the ring by herself in a situation like that. Again, they did it to set up the AJ Lee spot, but it's not freaking believable. No man on this F-ing planet would do that. I don't care if you're a heel, I don't care if you're Seth Rollins, I don't care who you are. That makes zero sense.&quot;WWE @WWELINKWelcome back, @TheAJMendez! 🔥🙌Fans are now anxiously waiting for AJ Lee and CM Punk vs Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. The match will likely take place at the upcoming WWE Wrestlepalooza event.