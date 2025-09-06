AJ Lee's return failed to impress ex-WWE writer - "There are so many things wrong with this" (Exclusive)

WWE star AJ Lee made her electrifying return to the company after ten long years this week on SmackDown. However, former head writer Vince Russo feels the comeback could have been executed better.
CM Punk once again confronted Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins this week. Becky slapped the Best in the World again, claiming that he couldn't do anything about it. Punk declared that he would never hit a woman but knew somebody who would. Just then, AJ Lee's music hit, and the star showed up after a decade-long hiatus.
This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo explained that Triple H botched the whole segment. He pointed out that Seth Rollins leaving his wife in the ring alone with CM Punk in a heated situation made no sense. We revealed that WWE created that setup for AJ's return, but it did not seem like a credible scenario.
"There are so many things wrong with this. Again, it's Triple H. He doesn't know how to do things, and nobody there knows how to do this." He continued, "First of all, why in God's name is Seth Rollins leaving his wife in the ring with CM Punk? I'll tell you why. Because they're setting up the spot with AJ Lee. That makes zero sense. No way in hell would a husband leave his wife in the ring by herself in a situation like that. Again, they did it to set up the AJ Lee spot, but it's not freaking believable. No man on this F-ing planet would do that. I don't care if you're a heel, I don't care if you're Seth Rollins, I don't care who you are. That makes zero sense."
When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!
AJ proceeded to destroy the Women's Intercontinental Champion in the middle of the ring. This encounter has almost set up a mixed tag team match between the two couples.
It will be interesting to see if WWE pulls the trigger on the match at Wrestlepalooza later this month.
Remember to credit Sportskeeda for the transcript and embed the video if you use the quotes from this article.
These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!