WWE subtly confirms the future of 2 stars one month before their contracts expire

WWE appears to have confirmed the futures of two top stars during this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

While there is no confirmation of a new deal yet, it seems that Karrion Kross and Scarlett will stay with the company. The real-life couple's current WWE contract is reportedly set to expire in August, with all signs pointing toward an extension. The biggest one may have been revealed following RAW.

Kross made a huge impact on the show by attacking Sami Zayn with a steel pipe during his entrance for his match against Bron Breakker. However, the night would only get better for the former NXT Champion. During his interview with Jackie Redmond on the show, fans kept chanting, "We want Kross."

WWE's official X/Twitter account posted the entire interview segment and acknowledged support for Karrion Kross. They even added #WeWantKross in the caption of the tweet. This can be seen as confirmation that he will stay, since the promotion wouldn't do that for a departing heel. Scarlett's deal is tied to her husband's, so her future has also seemingly been confirmed.

"PROVIDENCE loves them some Karrion Kross! 🗣️ #WeWantKross."

It remains to be seen how Karrion Kross' storyline with Sami Zayn plays out and whether support for him will lead to bigger and better things on Monday Night RAW.

