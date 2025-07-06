Major update on Karrion Kross and Scarlett's WWE future - Reports

There has been an update on the WWE status of Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux. Kross was in action at Night of Champions 2025 last weekend in Saudi Arabia but came up short.

Ad

Sean Ross Sapp recently provided an update on the Fightful Select Report podcast regarding Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Sapp shared that Scarlett's deal is tied to Kross', meaning that their contracts will expire at the same time.

The wrestling insider stated that Kross has been featured a lot on TV lately and has new merchandise available for sale, noting that the signs seem to indicate that the couple will likely stay with the company, but nothing has been confirmed.

Ad

Trending

Ad

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

Sami Zayn defeated Karrion Kross at Night of Champions last weekend. AJ Styles was scheduled to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship at the premium live event, but the match was postponed. Kross' popularity has drastically increased following his legendary rant at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Former WWE writer comments on Karrion Kross' loss at Night of Champions 2025

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently suggested that the politics of professional wrestling were on full display during Karrion Kross' loss to Sami Zayn at Night of Champions last weekend.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo stated that Zayn was receiving preferential treatment by the promotion due to his relationships backstage. The legend noted that Kross was not popular backstage and that politics resulted in him taking the loss at the PLE.

"That is the politics of professional wrestling. Sami Zayn is in favor, and Karrion Kross is not. It's that simple, bro." He continued, "Hundred percent of a hundred people would say Kross is the star. Their roles are flipped because Zayn's in favor and Kross is not. It's that simple." [From 27:37 onwards]

Ad

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Kross is a two-time NXT Champion but is yet to win a title on WWE's main roster. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for the 39-year-old in the weeks ahead on RAW following his loss to Sami Zayn at Night of Champions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!